Six Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Bihar and Jharkhand

Delhi Police have apprehended six cyber crooks from Bihar and Jharkhand who engaged in fraudulent activities by selling their bank accounts on a commission basis, thus defrauding individuals, officials announced on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Raushan Kumar Shukla, Shivendra Kumar, Tushar Karmakar, Sagar Karmakar, Rahul Patro, and Raju Patro, orchestrated a scheme where they exploited social media to solicit monetary aid under false pretenses. According to police accounts, victims were lured by seemingly genuine appeals for financial help for medical emergencies.

On December 2 of the previous year, one such victim transferred Rs 3 lakh after receiving a call for assistance. As part of the meticulously crafted con, the fraudsters quickly became untraceable, prompting the registration of an FIR and subsequent investigation. Following exhaustive account tracing, Raushan was arrested in Bettiah, Bihar, and further interrogations led to more arrests. However, two suspects, Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur, remain at large as investigations continue.

