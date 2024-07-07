Left Menu

Chidambaram Criticizes Part-Time Committee for Drafting Criminal Laws

Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks on the new criminal laws, stating that crucial bills should have been drafted by the Law Commission rather than a part-time committee of professors. Dhankhar condemned Chidambaram's 'part-timers' comment, urging him to retract it.

Congress leader P Chidambaram has critiqued Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent comments regarding the new criminal laws. Chidambaram argued that the drafting of such important bills should have been entrusted to the Law Commission, rather than a committee composed largely of part-time professors.

Chidambaram noted in a post on X that a committee constituted in May 2020 by the Union home ministry had undergone several changes in its composition, ultimately comprising a convenor and five part-time members. These individuals, primarily professors, submitted drafts for three new criminal laws that Parliament eventually passed.

Dhankhar lashed out at Chidambaram, calling his 'part-timers' remark derogatory, defamatory, and insulting. Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, the Vice-President expressed his shock and urged Chidambaram to retract his comment, condemning the narrative as an inexcusable insult to the wisdom of Parliament.

