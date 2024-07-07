UK's New Foreign Secretary Strengthens Ties with EU, Affirms Support for Ukraine

David Lammy, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary, commenced his first international trip by engaging in talks with his Polish counterpart. The visit is aimed at reinforcing UK relations with the European Union and articulating Britain's steadfast support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

According to Lammy, his visit to Poland, Germany, and Sweden, all NATO allies, revolves around discussions on cooperation and security. He stressed that the UK's military, economic, political, and diplomatic backing for Ukraine remains strong, while signaling a desire for a 'reset' in areas like climate protection, energy, and migration with Europe.

Lammy's appointment comes in the wake of Labour Party's sweeping election victory. Concurrently, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to attend a NATO meeting in Washington to further these discussions.

