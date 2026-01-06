Left Menu

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Three Indian nationals, including two teachers from Mumbai, were arrested at Colombo's international airport with 50 kg of cannabis. This marks the largest narcotics seizure at the airport, valued at LKR 500 million. The suspects arrived from Bangkok on a SriLankan Airways flight.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a major narcotics breakthrough, Sri Lankan authorities have arrested three Indian nationals at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for allegedly carrying 50 kg of cannabis. This significant seizure is valued at LKR 500 million, making it the largest drug bust at the airport to date.

Among the suspects are two women, both teachers aged between 25 and 27 from Mumbai, India. The group arrived in Sri Lanka on a SriLankan Airways flight from Bangkok, with intentions to bypass customs through the green channel.

Police from the narcotics bureau intercepted the group before they could make their escape, uncovering the substantial haul of Kush Cannabis. The arrest marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

