Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football
The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to recommence on February 14 after a six-month hiatus due to the lack of a commercial partner. All 14 clubs, including Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will participate. The I-League will also resume, and a central pool fund has been established to ensure the ISL's continuation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that the Indian Super League (ISL) will resume on February 14, following a prolonged pause caused by the lack of a commercial partnership.
The league, which traditionally starts in September, faced opposition over its financial model from clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The I-League will return simultaneously.
A Rs 25 crore fund has been set up to facilitate the ISL, with contributions from the AIFF compensating for a missing commercial partner, while efforts continue to secure financial backing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces that Indian Super League to start February 14. All clubs to participate.
Suresh Kalmadi: Legacy of a Controversial Sports Maestro
Suresh Kalmadi: A Legacy of Politics and Sports
Coaching Shake-ups and Surprising Wins: A Week in Sports
CIC Calls for Transparency in Sports Federations Recognition Ahead of 2036 Olympics Bid