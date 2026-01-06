Left Menu

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to recommence on February 14 after a six-month hiatus due to the lack of a commercial partner. All 14 clubs, including Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will participate. The I-League will also resume, and a central pool fund has been established to ensure the ISL's continuation.

  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that the Indian Super League (ISL) will resume on February 14, following a prolonged pause caused by the lack of a commercial partnership.

The league, which traditionally starts in September, faced opposition over its financial model from clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The I-League will return simultaneously.

A Rs 25 crore fund has been set up to facilitate the ISL, with contributions from the AIFF compensating for a missing commercial partner, while efforts continue to secure financial backing.

