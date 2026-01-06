Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry
Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Congress leader, expressed concern over the deletion of 2.89 crore voters, including his own family, from Uttar Pradesh's draft voter list. Shifts in residence led to exclusion, highlighting procedural issues in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Opposition parties criticize the updated list, sparking controversy.
On Tuesday, Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal alleged that his family's names were omitted from Uttar Pradesh's draft SIR voter list. This exclusion occurred despite their inclusion in the 2003 electoral roll and compliance with document requirements.
Sappal attributed this oversight to the family's relocation from the Sahibabad constituency to Noida. The draft SIR voter list, published after intensive revision, excluded 2.89 crore voters in total, as reported by Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. Many were not included due to death, permanent migration, or redundant registrations.
Sappal criticized the process, pointing out that there is no provision for recording names of relocated voters during the SIR process. Despite having submitted all necessary documentation, his name was still omitted. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the deletion of nearly two crore voters due to residential changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
