Left Menu

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Congress leader, expressed concern over the deletion of 2.89 crore voters, including his own family, from Uttar Pradesh's draft voter list. Shifts in residence led to exclusion, highlighting procedural issues in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Opposition parties criticize the updated list, sparking controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:35 IST
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal alleged that his family's names were omitted from Uttar Pradesh's draft SIR voter list. This exclusion occurred despite their inclusion in the 2003 electoral roll and compliance with document requirements.

Sappal attributed this oversight to the family's relocation from the Sahibabad constituency to Noida. The draft SIR voter list, published after intensive revision, excluded 2.89 crore voters in total, as reported by Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. Many were not included due to death, permanent migration, or redundant registrations.

Sappal criticized the process, pointing out that there is no provision for recording names of relocated voters during the SIR process. Despite having submitted all necessary documentation, his name was still omitted. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the deletion of nearly two crore voters due to residential changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and Jammu

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and J...

 India
2
Political Scion in Hit-and-Run Controversy

Political Scion in Hit-and-Run Controversy

 India
3
India and Luxembourg: Strengthening Ties in Fintech, Space, and AI

India and Luxembourg: Strengthening Ties in Fintech, Space, and AI

 Luxembourg
4
Underage Wedding Halted: Eight Arrested in West Bengal

Underage Wedding Halted: Eight Arrested in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026