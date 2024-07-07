Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Bikaner National Highway

A 47-year-old woman, Krishna Devi Saran, and her 22-year-old son, Pradeep Kumar Saran, died in a motorcycle accident in Churu district, Rajasthan, when a speeding car hit them. The bodies were handed over to relatives after a post-mortem, and efforts are on to catch the fleeing driver.

A tragic accident on the Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan's Churu district claimed the lives of 47-year-old Krishna Devi Saran and her 22-year-old son, Pradeep Kumar Saran, on Sunday.

Sardarshahar SHO Arvind Kumar reported that a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Bandhanau village, resulting in the instant deaths of both victims. The mother's body was severely mutilated, and the son was thrown several feet away from the site. Their motorcycle subsequently caught fire.

The authorities have handed over the bodies to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem examination. The driver of the car fled the scene, and police efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.

