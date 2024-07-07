Left Menu

Former Naxal Comrade Killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Barse Masa, a former Naxal who surrendered and was leading a normal life, was killed with sharp weapons in Sanpenta village, Chhattisgarh. Police have registered a case and started a search for the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:49 IST
Former Naxal Comrade Killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  • Country:
  • India

Naxals killed their former comrade in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh who had laid down the arms and lead a normal life, police said on Sunday.

Preliminary information reveals that Barse Masa was fatally attacked with sharp weapons in Sanpenta village under Kistaram police station late Saturday evening, according to a police official.

This morning, upon being alerted about the incident, police registered a case and launched a search for the attackers, the official added.

Masa, who had been with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since 2010, surrendered to police in neighboring Andhra Pradesh recently and relocated to Sanpenta village.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024