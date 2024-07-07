Former Naxal Comrade Killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Naxals killed their former comrade in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh who had laid down the arms and lead a normal life, police said on Sunday.

Preliminary information reveals that Barse Masa was fatally attacked with sharp weapons in Sanpenta village under Kistaram police station late Saturday evening, according to a police official.

This morning, upon being alerted about the incident, police registered a case and launched a search for the attackers, the official added.

Masa, who had been with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since 2010, surrendered to police in neighboring Andhra Pradesh recently and relocated to Sanpenta village.

