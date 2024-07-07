Netanyahu's Ceasefire Terms Highlight Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that any ceasefire agreement in the Gaza conflict must permit Israel to continue military action until its goals are achieved. He emphasized that the deal should also prevent weapon smuggling and the return of armed militants.

This statement comes as discussions over a U.S. plan to end the nine-month war have shown some progress. Hamas has accepted a significant aspect of the plan but awaits Israel's response to its latest proposal.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's objectives, which include dismantling Hamas' military capacity, returning hostages, and securing borders against weapon infiltration. Meanwhile, protesters in Israel called for the government to agree to the ceasefire, highlighting the urgency of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

