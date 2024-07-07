Left Menu

Netanyahu's Ceasefire Terms Highlight Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that any Gaza ceasefire must allow Israel to resume fighting until its objectives are met. Despite Hamas dropping a key demand for a permanent ceasefire, Netanyahu insists the deal must prohibit weapons smuggling and the return of armed militants.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that any ceasefire agreement in the Gaza conflict must permit Israel to continue military action until its goals are achieved. He emphasized that the deal should also prevent weapon smuggling and the return of armed militants.

This statement comes as discussions over a U.S. plan to end the nine-month war have shown some progress. Hamas has accepted a significant aspect of the plan but awaits Israel's response to its latest proposal.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's objectives, which include dismantling Hamas' military capacity, returning hostages, and securing borders against weapon infiltration. Meanwhile, protesters in Israel called for the government to agree to the ceasefire, highlighting the urgency of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

