Left Menu

Russian Corvettes Embark on Training Missions in Asia-Pacific

Two Russian Navy corvettes, Rezky and Gromky, from the Pacific Fleet have departed from Vladivostok to conduct training missions in the Asia-Pacific region. Their drills include battle preparations, countering UAV raids, and destroying mock enemy submarines. Rezky joined the fleet in 2023, while Gromky has been active since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:05 IST
Russian Corvettes Embark on Training Missions in Asia-Pacific

Two corvettes of the Russian navy's Pacific Fleet left the port of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East to carry out training missions in the Asia-Pacific region, the Interfax news agency cited the fleet's press service as saying on Monday.

"When leaving the main base of the fleet, the crews of the ships practiced emergency preparations for battle and sailing, and when passing through a narrow area, they conducted training in repelling a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) raid of a mock enemy," the agency reported, citing the press service.

The corvettes, the Rezky and the Gromky, will conduct a number of exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, including searching for and destroying mock enemy submarines, and will also work out joint algorithms for air defence and anti-sabotage defence at sea, Interfax reported. The Rezky corvette - which according to Russian state media can fight enemy submarines and surface vessels, strike coastal targets and counter enemy aircraft - entered into the Pacific Fleet service in September, 2023. The Gromky, of the same class as the Rezky, entered the Fleet's service in 2018, according to TASS state news agency.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024