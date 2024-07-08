Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation Suspends Public Emergency

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has temporarily lifted its 'public emergency' declared on February 5 in six districts of Eastern Nagaland.

The decision, made at the ENPO's Central Executive Council meeting on July 3 in Tuensang, is intended to promote mutual understanding and seek a peaceful solution regarding the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) by the Government of India, stated a notification by the ENPO on Sunday evening.

However, the ENPO, representing eight tribes in the region – Chang, Khianiungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, Yimkhiung, and Sumi – indicated that the suspension is subject to review under compelling circumstances.

The ENPO had declared a 'public emergency' in Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator, and Noklak districts and abstained from participating in recent Lok Sabha and Urban Local Bodies elections to press their demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory.

