Hamas Softens Stance Amid Devastation in Gaza, Negotiations Progress on Cease-Fire

The immense devastation wrought by a relentless Israeli offensive has pushed Hamas to reconsider its hardline stance on a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. Over the weekend, Hamas dropped its long-standing demand for Israel to end the war as part of any truce agreement, sparking renewed optimism in internationally brokered negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed this shift to sustained military pressure. Hamas, an Islamic militant group intent on Israel's destruction, remains shrouded in secrecy. Yet, internal communications obtained by The Associated Press reveal that senior Hamas figures in Gaza have urged their exiled political leaders to accept a cease-fire proposal from US President Joe Biden.

With heavy losses on the battlefield and dire conditions in Gaza, the messages signal internal divisions within Hamas and a readiness among top militants to negotiate swiftly, even as key leaders like Yahya Sinwar remain in hiding. While a deal is not guaranteed, recent developments suggest the parties are closer to an agreement than they have been in months.

