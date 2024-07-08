Left Menu

The Election Commission has cancelled the parole of gangster Daljit Singh Bhana until the completion of the Jalandhar West bypoll on July 10. This decision follows complaints from the BJP and Congress, who allege that Bhana's release was intended to intimidate voters and sway the election in favor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:03 IST
EC Halts Parole for Gangster Amid Jalandhar West Bypoll
The Election Commission has ordered the revocation of parole granted to gangster Daljit Singh Bhana until the election process for the July 10 bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserved assembly seat concludes.

This directive comes in response to complaints from the BJP and the Congress, who opposed Bhana's parole granted recently.

Punjab's chief electoral officer has communicated the Commission's instructions to the deputy commissioner of Jalandhar, according to an official statement.

''To ensure a smooth election process and address the complaints received, the Election Commission has decided that Daljit Singh Bhana's parole should be cancelled until the Jalandhar West by-election process is completed,'' it stated.

The BJP and the Congress have expressed concerns over Bhana's release, accusing it of being a strategy to intimidate voters. They claimed that Bhana was campaigning for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and might be used to influence the polling process through illegal means.

The Jalandhar West assembly seat became vacant after AAP MP Sheetal Angural resigned. The bypoll is scheduled for July 10, with vote counting set for July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

