EC Halts Parole for Gangster Amid Jalandhar West Bypoll
The Election Commission has cancelled the parole of gangster Daljit Singh Bhana until the completion of the Jalandhar West bypoll on July 10. This decision follows complaints from the BJP and Congress, who allege that Bhana's release was intended to intimidate voters and sway the election in favor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Election Commission has ordered the revocation of parole granted to gangster Daljit Singh Bhana until the election process for the July 10 bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserved assembly seat concludes.
This directive comes in response to complaints from the BJP and the Congress, who opposed Bhana's parole granted recently.
Punjab's chief electoral officer has communicated the Commission's instructions to the deputy commissioner of Jalandhar, according to an official statement.
''To ensure a smooth election process and address the complaints received, the Election Commission has decided that Daljit Singh Bhana's parole should be cancelled until the Jalandhar West by-election process is completed,'' it stated.
The BJP and the Congress have expressed concerns over Bhana's release, accusing it of being a strategy to intimidate voters. They claimed that Bhana was campaigning for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and might be used to influence the polling process through illegal means.
The Jalandhar West assembly seat became vacant after AAP MP Sheetal Angural resigned. The bypoll is scheduled for July 10, with vote counting set for July 13.
