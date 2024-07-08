ECOWAS Vows Stronger Reconciliation Efforts with Breakaway Sahel States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed considerable disappointment over the stagnation in reconciliation efforts with the breakaway, junta-led nations of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, prompting calls for 'more vigorous' reconciliation efforts.

At the start of the summit in Abuja, ECOWAS commission president Oumar Touray highlighted the risk of regional disintegration and heightened insecurity following the three nations' establishment of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This development stresses the juntas' determination to distance themselves from ECOWAS, nearing its 50th anniversary, while shifting political and military alliances toward Russia.

A communique released by ECOWAS on Monday reiterated its disappointment and the need for a more forceful engagement strategy, intending to develop a 'forward-looking contingency plan' to handle relations with the AES. The recent military coups in these nations between 2020 and 2023 complicate prospects for harmonizing policies amid ongoing conflicts with Islamist insurgents and economic hardships.

The potential exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS threatens the bloc's fundamental principles, such as the freedom of movement and the common market of 400 million people, Touray warned. ECOWAS re-elected Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as chairman for another year and directed leaders from Senegal and Togo to negotiate their return to the bloc.

In response to escalating security concerns, ECOWAS leaders approved the mobilization of a 5,000-strong regional standby counter-terrorism force, starting with a 1,650-man brigade to be subsequently expanded. Member countries are expected to fund the operation and seek additional financial support from the African Union.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)