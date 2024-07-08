Keir Starmer Promises Better EU Deal

Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has made a significant pledge to negotiate a more favorable post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union. Addressing journalists in Belfast on Monday, Starmer criticized the previous 'botched deal' overseen by his predecessor, Boris Johnson.

'We believe we can secure a better deal than the one Boris Johnson returned with, and we are committed to achieving that,' Starmer stated emphatically. The statement was part of Starmer's broader tour across the four nations of the United Kingdom.

This fresh commitment marks a significant shift in the UK's approach to its future relationship with the European Union, promising a renewed focus on securing better trade terms post-Brexit.

