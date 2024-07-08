Delhi Police Seek X Records on TMC MP's 'Derogatory' Remark
Delhi Police filed an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her derogatory remark on NCW chief Rekha Sharma. Authorities are now seeking details from social media platform X regarding the deleted comment. The investigation continues as police gather evidence, including screenshots of the post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra following her 'derogatory' remark on NCW chief Rekha Sharma.
The authorities are now seeking details from social media platform X about the now-deleted comment.
Screenshots of the post have been collected, and further investigations continue with possible involvement of Moitra in coming days.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
