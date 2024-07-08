India's Criminal Justice System Overhaul Sparks Controversy

India has introduced sweeping reforms to its criminal justice system, replacing the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the 1973 Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. The new laws, which took effect last week, are meant to expedite the legal process, with courts now required to issue rulings within 45 days of completing arguments.

The reforms also mandate that police investigations in cases involving women and children be completed within two months. New severe punishments, such as the death penalty for gang rapes of minors and mob lynching, have been introduced.

Despite these changes, the overhaul has drawn criticism. While the government claims to have abolished sedition clauses, a new provision punishing acts that endanger India's sovereignty and unity has been added, which critics argue is a rebranded sedition law. Other significant changes include mandatory videotaping of police raids, recognition of digital records as evidence, and the inclusion of community service for certain minor offenses.

