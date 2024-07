Several Ukrainian cities hit in new wave of Russia missile attacks

Ukrainian cities faced another barrage of missiles fired by Russian forces on Monday with dozens killed and a children's hospital among the targets, UN humanitarians have said. Condemning the attacks, the UN's top aid coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, said that several cities were targeted, including the capital, Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Pokrovsk. The attacks happened just "as people were starting their day. Dozens of people have been killed and injured," said Ms. Brown, who reported heavy damage to the children's hospital in the centre of Kyiv. "It is unconscionable that children are killed and injured in this war. Under international humanitarian law, hospitals have special protection. Civilians must be protected," she insisted. _ **More updates to come...**_

