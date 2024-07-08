Deadly Shelling in Belgorod: Civilian Casualties Reported
One civilian was killed and three others injured when Ukrainian shells struck a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The incident occurred in the village of Nikolskoye, where a man died on the spot. Additional victims were transported to a local hospital, and the number of casualties may rise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Russia
One civilian was killed and three more injured after Ukrainian shells hit a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.
Gladkov said a man had died of his wounds on the spot in the village of Nikolskoye.
Three other victims have been taken to a local hospital, he said, adding that the number of wounded could increase.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Offensive Targets Russian Regions: No Damage Reported
Russia's Air Assault on Kyiv Sparks Defense Response
Kyiv Region Struck by Russian Missile Attack: Two Injured, Multiple Buildings Damaged
Russia's Nuclear Doctrine: Potential Changes Amid Rising Threats
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Involvement in Crimean Missile Attack