Deadly Shelling in Belgorod: Civilian Casualties Reported

One civilian was killed and three others injured when Ukrainian shells struck a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The incident occurred in the village of Nikolskoye, where a man died on the spot. Additional victims were transported to a local hospital, and the number of casualties may rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:32 IST
One civilian was killed and three more injured after Ukrainian shells hit a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

Gladkov said a man had died of his wounds on the spot in the village of Nikolskoye.

Three other victims have been taken to a local hospital, he said, adding that the number of wounded could increase.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

