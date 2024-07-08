Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Inquiry into Detention Conditions Post-May 9 Riots

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has mandated Attorney General Mansoor Awan to address the concerns of families of the May 9 riot suspects who claimed they were unable to meet the prisoners. The seven-member bench's order came during a hearing on petitions opposing the trial of civilians in military courts related to last year's violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:34 IST
Supreme Court Orders Inquiry into Detention Conditions Post-May 9 Riots
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed Attorney General Mansoor Awan to address the grievances of families of May 9 riot suspects who have reported difficulties in meeting the detained individuals.

The directive from a seven-member bench was issued during the hearing of intra-court petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts for their involvement in the May 9-10, 2023 violence. This unrest followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, leading to attacks on government and military installations by his supporters.

The court instructed the Attorney General to address the family complaints and postponed further hearings until July 11. Previously, the Supreme Court had referred the matter to the Procedure Committee for the reconstitution of the bench after objections were raised against the six-member board. Last October, the Supreme Court ruled the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional, but suspended this decision by a 5-1 majority decision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024