Supreme Court Orders Inquiry into Detention Conditions Post-May 9 Riots

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed Attorney General Mansoor Awan to address the grievances of families of May 9 riot suspects who have reported difficulties in meeting the detained individuals.

The directive from a seven-member bench was issued during the hearing of intra-court petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts for their involvement in the May 9-10, 2023 violence. This unrest followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, leading to attacks on government and military installations by his supporters.

The court instructed the Attorney General to address the family complaints and postponed further hearings until July 11. Previously, the Supreme Court had referred the matter to the Procedure Committee for the reconstitution of the bench after objections were raised against the six-member board. Last October, the Supreme Court ruled the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional, but suspended this decision by a 5-1 majority decision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)