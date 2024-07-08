Supreme Court Orders Inquiry into Detention Conditions Post-May 9 Riots
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has mandated Attorney General Mansoor Awan to address the concerns of families of the May 9 riot suspects who claimed they were unable to meet the prisoners. The seven-member bench's order came during a hearing on petitions opposing the trial of civilians in military courts related to last year's violence.
The directive from a seven-member bench was issued during the hearing of intra-court petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts for their involvement in the May 9-10, 2023 violence. This unrest followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, leading to attacks on government and military installations by his supporters.
The court instructed the Attorney General to address the family complaints and postponed further hearings until July 11. Previously, the Supreme Court had referred the matter to the Procedure Committee for the reconstitution of the bench after objections were raised against the six-member board. Last October, the Supreme Court ruled the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional, but suspended this decision by a 5-1 majority decision.
