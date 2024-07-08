Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Ban on Messaging App 'Briar' in Jammu and Kashmir

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Central government's decision to block the messaging app 'Briar' in Jammu and Kashmir, citing concerns of national security. Sublime Software Ltd petitioned against the ban, arguing the app's importance during emergencies. The court dismissed the petition, emphasizing national security concerns.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Central government's order to block the open-source messaging app 'Briar' in Jammu and Kashmir. The application is under suspicion for potential terrorist use and poses a threat to national security.

The court observed that national security concerns can override principles of natural justice, and stated that confidential measures can be justified if they protect the country's sovereignty. The blocking order was reviewed by a committee under Section 7 of the Blocking Rules, which included top officials from the Government of India.

Sublime Software Ltd, the petitioner, had sought to challenge the ban, emphasizing the app's utility during emergencies, but the court dismissed the writ petition.

