Punjab Police Nabs Khalistani Operative After Dramatic Escape Attempt

Simranjit Singh alias Bablu, suspected member of the Babbar Khalsa International, was injured in police gunfire while trying to flee custody in Jalandhar. Arrested for his role in the murder of former militant Rattandeep Singh, Bablu was taken to hospital after suffering gunshot injuries. Police seized weapons and revealed links to Pakistan and US-based terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Simranjit Singh alias Bablu, a suspected member of the proscribed Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International, was injured during a police firing as he attempted to escape from custody in Jalandhar, according to Punjab Police's top official on Monday.

Accused in the murder of former militant Rattandeep Singh in SBS Nagar on April 3, Bablu was arrested during a special operation in Jalandhar's Deol Nagar Colony late Sunday night. After his arrest, he led police to a location near Wadala along the Jalandhar-Nakodar Road, where he claimed to have hidden the pistol used in the murder.

Upon arrival, Bablu tried to escape by pushing away a police officer, prompting the team to open fire, resulting in injuries to his legs. He was rushed to the nearest hospital. The police seized a .32 Webley revolver, a .32 pistol, a magazine, and 19 live rounds. Investigations indicate that Bablu acted under the orders of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda and US-based Gopi Nawanshehria. Bablu faces multiple charges, including murder and attempt to murder, and was also allegedly involved in the assassination of an assistant sub-inspector in Amritsar.

