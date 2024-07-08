Russian Missile Strikes in Ukraine: Deadly Assault on Children's Hospital Highlights Crisis

At least 20 people were killed and over 50 injured in Ukraine following a massive missile strike from Russia on Monday. The assault targeted five cities, with one missile hitting Kyiv's largest children's hospital. Emergency crews searched the rubble for casualties amid reports of further fatalities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attacks in a social media post, noting that more than 40 missiles of different types were used. In Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, ten people were reported dead and 37 injured from the bombardment. According to city administration head Oleksandr Vilkul, it was a monumental missile assault.

Kyiv's Okhmatdyt children's hospital was hit, causing a building wing to collapse partially. Instructors like Vsevolod Dorofieiev of a volunteer medical unit indicated some deaths, though specifics remain uncertain. This attack comes as a three-day NATO summit in Washington approaches, stressing the alliance's steadfast support for Ukraine.

