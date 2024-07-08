Mumbai Police Launch Manhunt for Politician's Son After Fatal BMW Crash

Mumbai police have initiated a manhunt with six specialized teams to apprehend Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, following a fatal BMW crash. The incident resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her husband. Authorities have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mihir Shah to prevent his possible escape abroad.

A local court has remanded Rajesh Shah to 14-day judicial custody, although he was later granted bail. His driver has been sent to police custody for further investigation. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena head, Eknath Shinde, emphasized that no one, regardless of their influence or political affiliation, would be above the law during his tenure.

The tragic incident, which occurred in Mumbai's Worli area, saw the car dragging the victim for over 2 km. Police suspect Mihir Shah of being under the influence of alcohol, as CCTV footage shows him at a bar hours before the crash. The police are meticulously analyzing the evidence, including a bar bill of Rs 18,000. This case highlights the increasing concerns over hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra, prompting the government to consider stricter laws and harsher penalties.

