Terror Attack on Army Patrol in Jammu: Four Injured

At least four army personnel were injured in a terrorist ambush on their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Machedi area of Kathua district. The terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire, prompting security forces to retaliate. The injured were taken to a military hospital, with two in critical condition.

Updated: 08-07-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:43 IST
At least four army personnel were injured on Monday when terrorists ambushed their vehicle in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire targeting Army vehicles which were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at around 3.30 pm near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 km from Kathua town.

Security forces retaliated but the terrorists fled into the nearby forest, the officials said, adding an intermittent exchange of firing was going on between the terrorists and security forces when the last reports were received.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, who are believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border and were moving to the higher reaches.

''The four troopers who have been injured were in the vehicle which came under grenade attack and firing by the terrorists,'' an official said.

They said the injured were shifted to a military hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be "critical".

This was the second major incident in Kathua district in the past four weeks.

On June 12 and 13, two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a fierce gunfight during a search and cordon operation.

The terror attack comes within a fortnight of a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district that left three foreign terrorists dead on June 26.

Jammu has witnessed a spurt in terror activities, attributed by authorities to an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region and disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

On June 9, terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, killing nine people, including the driver and the conductor of the vehicle, and injuring 41.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

