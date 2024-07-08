Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Conducts Aerial Survey Amidst Rising River Levels in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alongside Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected districts due to heavy rains. Rising waters in rivers like Gandak, Kosi, and others have triggered displacement in low-lying areas. Disaster response teams are actively managing relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:18 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday conducted an aerial survey of East Champaran, Gopalganj, and West Champaran districts as the water levels in several rivers have surged significantly due to heavy rainfall in recent days.

Accompanied by Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and senior officials, the CM visited the Gandak barrage at Valmiki Nagar. He urged officials to remain vigilant and prepared to manage the situation as water levels continued rising. The situation is critical in East Champaran, Gopalganj, and West Champaran, with rivers like Gandak and Burhi Gandak either flowing above danger levels or approaching the danger mark.

No casualties have been reported yet; district administrations have relocated residents from low-lying areas to safer locations. The Kosi, Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda, and Kamla rivers have also swelled, affecting multiple districts. Continuous rainfall in Nepal has exacerbated the situation, with officials warning of potential floods downstream due to dam releases. Disaster response personnel are engaged in relief efforts, ensuring the safety embankments remain secure.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

