Kidnappings Surge in Ethiopia's Conflict Zones

Over 100 individuals, including students, were kidnapped for ransom in Ethiopia's conflict-ridden regions last week, the U.S. ambassador to Addis Ababa noted Monday. The kidnappings occur amid ongoing instability in areas outside Tigray, where a peace agreement in November 2022 had brought some calm.

The United Nations reported that more than 1,300 fatalities occurred across Ethiopia last year, mainly in the Amhara and Oromia regions. "Recent kidnappings in Oromia and Amhara highlight how sustained conflict empowers criminals and undermines the rule of law," U.S. Ambassador Ervin Massinga posted on social media platform X.

He added that over 100 students and passengers were abducted for ransom last week. A student from Debark University, who escaped and hid in a forest, said they were abducted around 120 km (75 miles) north of Addis Ababa by armed men speaking Oromo, indicative of the Oromo Liberation Army's involvement.

Families are being asked to pay ransoms as high as 1 million birr ($17,500) for the captives' release, a student told Reuters anonymously. Debark University's president, Asmamaw Zegeye, authenticated the incident without offering additional details. A student's relative mentioned a ransom demand of 500,000 birr for their release.

