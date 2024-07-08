West Bengal Governor Demands Report on Public Flogging Incident
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to report on a public flogging incident in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra. He also questioned the action taken against police officers accused of spreading misinformation. The incident's video sparked widespread outrage, leading to the arrest of a local TMC leader.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to submit a detailed report on the recent public flogging incident in Uttar Dinajpur district's Chopra.
The Governor invoked Article 167 of the Constitution, demanding details on the measures taken concerning the flogging of a couple in Chopra and the role of kangaroo courts amid ineffective police intervention.
Bose also sought clarification on the actions taken against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and DCP Indira Mukherjee for allegedly spreading misinformation defaming his office. Earlier reports falsely indicated that the MHA had initiated disciplinary action against the officers.
The incident video went viral last week, leading to widespread outrage. The man identified in the video, Tajmul alias 'JCB,' reportedly a local TMC leader, was arrested and is in police custody.
Earlier this month, Bose sent a communication to Banerjee urging appropriate punitive action against Goyal and Mukherjee.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Unrest: Office of TMC Leader Vandalised, Four Arrested
Top Athletes Gear Up for Paris Olympics Qualifiers Amid Chopra’s Absence
Suspension of members in previous Lok Sabha was undesirable: TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay.
Neeraj Chopra Skips Paris Diamond League to Focus on Health
Delhi High Court Orders TMC Leader to Apologize and Pay Rs 50 Lakh for Defamatory Tweets