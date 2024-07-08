Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Hindering Ceasefire Efforts
Hamas has accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing ceasefire negotiations in ongoing talks to end the Gaza conflict. The group called on mediators to act against Netanyahu's alleged maneuvers and crimes.
Hamas has leveled accusations against Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for allegedly putting obstacles in place during ceasefire negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.
In a statement released on Monday, the group urged mediators to step in and counteract what they described as Netanyahu's 'maneuvers and crimes.'
The ongoing talks seek to broker a deal for peace, but Hamas claims Netanyahu is deliberately hindering progress.
