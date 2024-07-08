Left Menu

Kenyan Court Orders Compensation for Slain Pakistani Journalist

The Kenyan government must pay 10 million shillings to the family of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was fatally shot by police in Nairobi in 2022. Although officials called it a case of mistaken identity, a report indicated it was pre-planned murder. Sharif had fled Pakistan citing life threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:24 IST
Kenyan Court Orders Compensation for Slain Pakistani Journalist
Arshad Sharif
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The Kenyan government has been ordered to pay 10 million shillings ($78,300) to the family of Arshad Sharif, a prominent Pakistani TV journalist shot dead by police in Nairobi in 2022, as ruled by a Kenyan court on Monday.

Authorities initially claimed the incident was a case of mistaken identity, asserting that police were targeting car thieves when they mistakenly opened fire on Sharif's vehicle at a roadblock. However, findings from a two-member fact-finding team from Pakistan, who meticulously reconstructed the crime scene and examined Sharif's devices, suggested that the killing was a pre-planned murder.

Sharif's widow, Javeria Siddique, filed a lawsuit against Kenya's paramilitary General Service Unit for her husband's wrongful death last October. Sharif had escaped Pakistan after multiple treason cases were filed against him, including accusations that his reporting incited a mutiny among the armed forces, a charge both he and a former government official denied.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024