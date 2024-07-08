Left Menu

Hamas Chief Warns of Setback in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel's military actions in Gaza could derail ongoing ceasefire talks. In a call with mediators, Haniyeh held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel fully responsible for the potential collapse of negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh warned on Monday that Israel's military actions in Gaza could derail mediated ceasefire talks, the Palestinian Islamist militant group announced on its Telegram channel.

During a call with mediators, Haniyeh attributed full responsibility for the potential collapse of negotiations to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

