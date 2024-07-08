Hamas Chief Warns of Setback in Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel's military actions in Gaza could derail ongoing ceasefire talks. In a call with mediators, Haniyeh held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel fully responsible for the potential collapse of negotiations.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh warned on Monday that Israel's military actions in Gaza could derail mediated ceasefire talks, the Palestinian Islamist militant group announced on its Telegram channel.
During a call with mediators, Haniyeh attributed full responsibility for the potential collapse of negotiations to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel.
