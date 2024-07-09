The Downfall of Archegos: Lies, Manipulation, and a $100 Billion Fraud

The 2021 collapse of Sung Kook 'Bill' Hwang's Archegos Capital Management stemmed from 'lies and manipulation,' a federal prosecutor told a Manhattan jury Monday as Hwang's trial over the $36 billion fund's failure concluded.

Jurors heard the prosecution's and defense's closing arguments. The 2021 demise of Hwang's family office wreaked havoc on global banks, leading to $10 billion in losses and over $100 billion in shareholder losses, according to prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Thomas said Hwang manipulated stocks and misled banks, causing a $100 billion fraud collapse in days. Co-defendants, Hwang and Patrick Halligan, could face up to 20 years in prison each if convicted.

