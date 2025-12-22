Left Menu

India and New Zealand Conclude FTA in Record Nine Months

India and New Zealand have completed a free trade agreement in just nine months, marking a swift negotiation period for such pacts. The deal, mostly negotiated by women, is the 7th FTA under the current Indian government and the 3rd with the 'Five Eyes' bloc.

The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced on Monday that India and New Zealand successfully completed the negotiations for their free trade agreement in a record time of nine months.

This timeline is notably shorter than typical negotiations conducted with developed nations. Previously, India finalized a trade agreement with the UAE in just 88 days.

Goyal highlighted that the negotiations were predominantly led by women, with the chief negotiator being Petal Dhillon, a joint secretary in the ministry. Only agreements with the UK and New Zealand await implementation.

