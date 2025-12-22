India and New Zealand Conclude FTA in Record Nine Months
India and New Zealand have completed a free trade agreement in just nine months, marking a swift negotiation period for such pacts. The deal, mostly negotiated by women, is the 7th FTA under the current Indian government and the 3rd with the 'Five Eyes' bloc.
- India
The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced on Monday that India and New Zealand successfully completed the negotiations for their free trade agreement in a record time of nine months.
This timeline is notably shorter than typical negotiations conducted with developed nations. Previously, India finalized a trade agreement with the UAE in just 88 days.
Goyal highlighted that the negotiations were predominantly led by women, with the chief negotiator being Petal Dhillon, a joint secretary in the ministry. Only agreements with the UK and New Zealand await implementation.
