Vijay Advocates Faith, Unity, and Harmony Across Religions

Actor-turned-politician Vijay stressed the importance of respecting all religions at a Christmas party organized by his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Drawing parallels with Joseph from the Bible, he emphasized unity and love in Tamil Nadu, committing to protect the region's social and religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:54 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay, an actor-turned-politician and leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emphasized the significance of true faith and respecting different beliefs during the 'Samathuva Christmas Party'.

At the event, Vijay underscored that love and compassion form the foundation of Tamil Nadu, where diverse festivals such as Pongal, Diwali, Ramzan, and Christmas are harmoniously celebrated.

Drawing inspiration from the Biblical story of Joseph, Vijay paralleled his own journey, stressing his determination to uphold Tamil Nadu's ethos of unity and promising that TVK will preserve social and religious harmony.

