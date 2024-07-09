Pentagon to Assess Boeing's Future Amid Guilty Plea Deal
The Pentagon is set to evaluate Boeing's proposed improvements and a Justice Department agreement before deciding the impact of Boeing's guilty plea on its government contracts. This decision could affect Boeing's ability to secure significant contracts with the U.S. Defense Department and NASA. The review aims to determine necessary protective steps under federal regulations.
The Pentagon will assess Boeing's improvement plans and a Justice Department deal to determine the impact of the planemaker's plea of guilty on its government contracts, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Monday.
A guilty plea potentially jeopardizes the company's chances to secure lucrative contracts with the U.S. Defense Department and NASA.
The official added that the Pentagon's review will determine "what steps are necessary and appropriate to protect the Federal Government" under federal contracting regulations.
