Philippines Debunks Chinese Coral Damage Claims

The Philippines has dismissed China's allegations that its grounded warship on the Second Thomas Shoal caused harm to the coral reef ecosystem in the South China Sea, labeling the claims as 'false' and a 'case of misdirection.'

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Philippine task force on the South China Sea refuted the accusations and demanded an independent, third-party marine scientific assessment to ascertain the actual causes of coral reef damage in the region.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the two nations over territorial and environmental issues in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

