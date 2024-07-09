Left Menu

White House Pushes NATO-Indo Pacific Partnerships on Summit's Eve

The United States is fostering partnerships between NATO and Indo-Pacific countries ahead of a historic summit celebrating NATO's 75th anniversary. President Biden's leadership has strengthened the alliance, with significant investments in mutual defense and increased spending amongst allies. Key meetings with global partners are scheduled throughout the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 08:01 IST
White House Pushes NATO-Indo Pacific Partnerships on Summit's Eve
AI Generated Representative Image

The United States is urging stronger ties between NATO and friendly Indo-Pacific nations, the White House announced on Monday, just before the pivotal NATO summit in Washington.

Leaders from 38 nations, including NATO members and partners like Ukraine, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, convened to mark NATO's 75th anniversary. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby emphasized the need for global collaboration against shared threats.

Kirby highlighted President Biden's push for allies to invest more in mutual defense, noting significant increases since his administration began. The president's efforts have also expanded NATO with new members Sweden and Finland, and a robust global coalition responding to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Kirby pointed out that more NATO allies are meeting defense spending benchmarks than ever before. This week, President Biden will engage in several key meetings, including a landmark discussion with the UK's new prime minister and a session with NATO's Indo-Pacific partners to enhance cooperation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
4
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024