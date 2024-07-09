White House Pushes NATO-Indo Pacific Partnerships on Summit's Eve

The United States is urging stronger ties between NATO and friendly Indo-Pacific nations, the White House announced on Monday, just before the pivotal NATO summit in Washington.

Leaders from 38 nations, including NATO members and partners like Ukraine, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, convened to mark NATO's 75th anniversary. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby emphasized the need for global collaboration against shared threats.

Kirby highlighted President Biden's push for allies to invest more in mutual defense, noting significant increases since his administration began. The president's efforts have also expanded NATO with new members Sweden and Finland, and a robust global coalition responding to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Kirby pointed out that more NATO allies are meeting defense spending benchmarks than ever before. This week, President Biden will engage in several key meetings, including a landmark discussion with the UK's new prime minister and a session with NATO's Indo-Pacific partners to enhance cooperation.

