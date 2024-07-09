Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Mourns Killing Of Five Soldiers In Kathua Terrorist Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic killing of five Indian Army personnel in a terrorist ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

According to Singh, counter-terror operations are currently underway, with soldiers staunchly committed to reinstating peace and order in the area.

The ambush, which occurred on Monday in Kathua's Badnota area, left five soldiers dead and several others injured. Singh conveyed his deepest condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)