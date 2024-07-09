Left Menu

UN Calls for Humanitarian Cease-Fire Amid Rising Violence in Eastern Congo

The top UN official in Congo, Bintou Keita, welcomed a humanitarian cease-fire in the conflict-ridden eastern region. Violence involving rebel groups, including M23 and the Allied Democratic Forces, has intensified, risking a wider regional conflict. The cease-fire aims to provide respite to civilians, although its effectiveness is still uncertain.

Updated: 09-07-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:26 IST
The top UN official in Congo on Monday welcomed a two-week humanitarian cease-fire in its mineral-rich east, highlighting that violence has reached "alarming levels" and risks provoking a wider regional conflict.

Special envoy Bintou Keita didn't confirm if the truce that began last Friday was holding but expressed hope for a permanent cessation of hostilities. However, she voiced concern over the rapid expansion of attacks by the M23 rebel group and the spillover into South Kivu.

Keita accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, enabling their major territorial gains. In addition to M23, armed groups in Ituri and Lubero have caused numerous deaths and injuries, with over 7 million Congolese displaced. Efforts are ongoing for a diplomatic resolution to stabilize the region.

