Russian and Chinese Warships Conduct Joint Exercises in the Philippine Sea

A Russian Sovershennyi corvette and Chinese warships conducted training exercises in the Philippine Sea, focusing on inspecting a suspicious vessel. The drills were reported by the Russian Pacific Fleet press services, highlighting the collaboration between the Russian and Chinese naval forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:02 IST
A Russian Sovershennyi corvette and Chinese warships undertook significant training exercises in the Philippine Sea, the TASS state news agency reported, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet press services.

The Pacific Fleet's Sovershennyi corvette collaborated with a detachment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warships to conduct a joint patrol exercise aimed at inspecting a suspicious vessel in the region.

According to the press service, Russian and Chinese naval personnel effectively worked out a coordinated algorithm for joint actions during the inspection. However, the specifics regarding the suspicious vessel's origin were not disclosed.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

