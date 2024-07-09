Russian and Chinese Warships Conduct Joint Exercises in the Philippine Sea

A Russian Sovershennyi corvette and Chinese warships undertook significant training exercises in the Philippine Sea, the TASS state news agency reported, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet press services.

The Pacific Fleet's Sovershennyi corvette collaborated with a detachment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warships to conduct a joint patrol exercise aimed at inspecting a suspicious vessel in the region.

According to the press service, Russian and Chinese naval personnel effectively worked out a coordinated algorithm for joint actions during the inspection. However, the specifics regarding the suspicious vessel's origin were not disclosed.

