Russia Heeds India's Call to End Recruitment of Indian Nationals in Military

Russia has responded to India's request to halt the recruitment of Indian nationals as support staff in the Russian military and to ensure the return of those still serving. This development was confirmed by top sources on Tuesday.

The issue was reportedly highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last night. An announcement about Russia's decision to discharge all Indian nationals currently working with the Russian Army is expected following summit talks between Modi and Putin on Tuesday.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that two additional Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, raising the death toll to four. Following these incidents, New Delhi demanded an end to the recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army, a matter of 'utmost concern' according to the MEA.

