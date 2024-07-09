Left Menu

Russia Heeds India's Call to End Recruitment of Indian Nationals in Military

Russia has responded positively to India's request to stop recruiting Indian nationals as support staff in the Russian military and to ensure the return of those serving. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. An official announcement is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:41 IST
Russia Heeds India's Call to End Recruitment of Indian Nationals in Military
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has responded to India's request to halt the recruitment of Indian nationals as support staff in the Russian military and to ensure the return of those still serving. This development was confirmed by top sources on Tuesday.

The issue was reportedly highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last night. An announcement about Russia's decision to discharge all Indian nationals currently working with the Russian Army is expected following summit talks between Modi and Putin on Tuesday.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that two additional Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, raising the death toll to four. Following these incidents, New Delhi demanded an end to the recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army, a matter of 'utmost concern' according to the MEA.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024