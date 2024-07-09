Tragic Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Officer and Children Killed
A police officer and two children were killed in an ambush by unknown gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The gunmen attacked the officer's car while the family was en route to Peshawar. Two women in the car survived. A search operation has been initiated to capture the assailants.
Country:
- Pakistan
A police officer and two children were killed when unknown gunmen ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened in Lakki Marwat district when gunmen on a motorcycle attacked the officer's car. Two women passengers miraculously survived the assault.
The children, aged between 8 and 12 years, succumbed to the gunfire. The family was traveling to Peshawar for medical treatment when the ambush occurred near Kurram Toll Plaza.
Emergency responders from the 1122 Rescue teams transported the deceased to a local hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.
