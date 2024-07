The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that it would closely monitor this week's NATO summit, citing concerns over the alliance's stance toward Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters that Russia considers NATO, holding a summit in Washington, as fully engaged in the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov emphasized that NATO has declared Moscow its enemy and is seeking to defeat Russia, which has prompted Russia's heightened vigilance.

