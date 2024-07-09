Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Chamundi Factory Explosion

The Opposition Congress accused the Maharashtra government of shielding Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd management after an explosion in Nagpur last month killed nine. Labour Minister Suresh Khade said homicide charges couldn't be invoked. The government has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident.

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of protecting the management of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd, where an explosion last month in Nagpur district claimed nine lives. This came after a minister indicated that the home department ruled out invoking culpable homicide charges against the factory. Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, instructed the state government to provide a detailed report during the winter session of the legislature.

Labour Minister Suresh Khade revealed that his department had inquired with the state home department about invoking culpable homicide charges. However, the home department stated that no such charges were applicable. Congress legislators Satej Patil and Abhijit Wanjari then accused the state government of shielding the factory management.

Khade attempted to calm the situation by answering queries but faced staunch resistance from Congress legislators. Gorhe pointed out previous instances where factory management were held accountable for worker deaths and insisted on a thorough investigation. The explosion at Chamundi factory on June 13 in Dhamna village resulted in the death of nine individuals, including six women, all working in the packaging unit at the time of the blast.

