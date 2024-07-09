Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Open Court Hearing for Same-Sex Marriage Review Pleas

The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant an open court hearing for pleas seeking a review of its decision last year that denied legal recognition to same-sex marriages. This decision is a setback for LGBTQIA++ rights activists who sought legal approval for same-sex marriage and associated rights.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India declined requests for an open court hearing to reconsider its previous decision denying legal recognition to same-sex marriages. In October of the previous year, a five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ruled against providing legal backing for same-sex marriage, stating that marriage rights were reserved for those recognized by law.

The apex court, however, emphasized the need to protect the rights of queer individuals, ensuring they do not face discrimination when accessing goods and services. Measures such as safe houses, known as 'Garima Greh', and dedicated hotline numbers were proposed to support community members facing harassment and violence.

The review pleas will be considered in chambers on July 10 by a five-judge bench, which includes the CJI and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna, and P S Narasimha. Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and NK Kaul had requested an open court review, but this was denied as per judicial practice.

