Left Menu

Lethal Strike on Kyiv Children's Hospital Likely Caused by Russian Missile

A U.N. human rights mission suggests that a strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv was likely caused by a Russian missile. Video analysis and site assessments indicate a high probability of a direct hit. The final determination is pending, but the missile is believed to be launched by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:34 IST
Lethal Strike on Kyiv Children's Hospital Likely Caused by Russian Missile
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A U.N. human rights monitoring mission has suggested that a deadly strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, was likely the result of a direct hit from a Russian missile. This conclusion is based on their thorough analysis of video footage and assessments conducted at the incident site.

Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, stated that the evidence points to a high likelihood of a direct hit, rather than damage caused by an intercepted weapon system. The strike has raised serious human rights concerns given the vulnerability of the victims involved.

While her team could not make a final determination, preliminary findings suggest that the missile involved was launched by the Russian Federation. The mission continues to monitor the situation closely to gather more definitive information.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024