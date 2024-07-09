Lethal Strike on Kyiv Children's Hospital Likely Caused by Russian Missile

A U.N. human rights monitoring mission has suggested that a deadly strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, was likely the result of a direct hit from a Russian missile. This conclusion is based on their thorough analysis of video footage and assessments conducted at the incident site.

Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, stated that the evidence points to a high likelihood of a direct hit, rather than damage caused by an intercepted weapon system. The strike has raised serious human rights concerns given the vulnerability of the victims involved.

While her team could not make a final determination, preliminary findings suggest that the missile involved was launched by the Russian Federation. The mission continues to monitor the situation closely to gather more definitive information.

