Intense Manhunt Underway in Jammu and Kashmir After Deadly Terror Ambush

Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain visited Kathua district on Tuesday to assess the ongoing operation aimed at tracking and neutralizing terrorists responsible for a deadly ambush on an Army patrolling party, resulting in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to five more, according to officials.

Joined by ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and ADGP Jammu zone Anand Jain, Swain conducted a meeting with police and Army officers on-site, officials reported.

The ambush on Monday marked the first such terror attack on the rugged Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road located near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, which is about 150 km from Kathua district's headquarters.

According to officials, heavily armed terrorists launched the assault with grenades and indiscriminate gunfire at approximately 3.30 pm, targeting two Army vehicles. Following the attack, the terrorists retreated into the nearby forest.

The hunt for the perpetrators, initially suspended on Monday evening due to heavy rainfall, resumed on Tuesday morning. Joint search teams from the Army, police, and CRPF, including elite para-commandos, sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters, were deployed in the operation, officials noted.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)