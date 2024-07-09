Mystery Surrounds Death of 28-Year-Old Woman in Odisha

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Badagada police station area on Monday. The deceased, identified as Arati Dahuri, leaves behind a six-year-old daughter and a five-month-old son.

Her father, Debaraj Nahak, alleged she was beaten to death by her husband.

''They were fighting over the last few months as her husband suspected her of an extra-marital affair. He also tortured her physically. We suspect her husband might have killed her,'' he claimed.

Nahak filed a police complaint, leading to a murder case registration and the start of an investigation.

Meanwhile, Arati's husband, Raju Dahuri, asserted that she had died by suicide by consuming poison.

Her body was sent to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Police stated that the exact cause of death would be determined following the post-mortem report.

Authorities are investigating the death from different angles and questioning both the deceased's husband and father. No arrests have been made as of yet, the police added.

