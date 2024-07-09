Maharashtra Police Clarifies Stance on BJP Leaders' Speeches

The Maharashtra police announced on Tuesday that they will not apply provisions related to outraging religious sentiments against BJP leaders, including Nitesh Rane. They clarified that the terms 'Rohingyas and Bangladeshis' used in the speeches did not target any Indian community.

Four cases were initially filed against Rane for allegedly stoking enmity among religious groups during various rallies. However, section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which concerns actions intended to outrage religious feelings, was invoked in only one instance at the Mankhurd police station.

Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar informed a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Shyam Chandak that the police had reevaluated the speeches. She stated, 'No case is made out for section 295A. The speech targeted Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, not Indians or any community here.' The court accepted this position and noted that police commissioners had reviewed the speeches comprehensively.

