Diplomatic Dialogues: Anwar Ibrahim’s Efforts in Myanmar Crisis

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim continues his diplomatic efforts to address Myanmar's escalating crisis, meeting with key opposition figures after engaging with the nation's military leadership.

Amid the humanitarian needs exacerbated by a recent earthquake, Anwar navigates delicate negotiations to extend a ceasefire and promote regional stability.

As ASEAN's chair, Anwar persists in fostering inclusive dialogue, despite previous opposition to such talks, while neighboring countries advocate alignment with ASEAN's peace plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)